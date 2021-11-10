Please Allow for increase Font Size
leapatenio: The font sizes for many things such as the points measure is VERY small! Please add a settings option to increase the font size. Thanks!You will have to direct your request to the Service Desk. This is a user forum, not a developer forum! Not even the moderators here have much influence over that.
leapatenio:You can try to change the font in the settings of your pc - this might help.
Hello.
The font sizes for many things such as the points measure is VERY small! Please add a settings option to increase the font size. Thanks!
Hello.
The font sizes for many things such as the points measure is VERY small! Please add a settings option to increase the font size. Thanks!
Lea Boyd:
Hello.
The font sizes for many things such as the points measure is VERY small! Please add a settings option to increase the font size. Thanks!
Hello.
The font sizes for many things such as the points measure is VERY small! Please add a settings option to increase the font size. Thanks!
Send/attach a picture please
Carl Schreiber:
You can try to change the font in the settings of your pc - this might help.
You can try to change the font in the settings of your pc - this might help.
yes, several interface fonts are based on settings from windows, such as tab-fonts, menu-fonts, lateral vertical bar itens too... among others.
I know because I have changed several of my windows font settings, to fit Metatrader better, using smaller fonts.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The font sizes for many things such as the points measure is VERY small! Please add a settings option to increase the font size. Thanks!