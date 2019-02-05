Loss higher than profit (SL, TP equal). Is this comission?

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[Deleted]  

Hi guys,

I'm trying to develop my own expert advisor and I am still a beginner in all of this.

I am making random orders in my EA and during the backtest, I set the spread to 0 and I also limit my orders to slippage 0.

I am also setting both stop loss and take profit to the same amount (5 pips).

Normally I would think that I am getting the very same profit hitting TP as I would loose the same amount hitting SL, but this is simply not happening.

My loss trades are always more money than my profit trades. The difference is exactly $11 per lot. Is this some type of MT4 standard comission, because on my broker I have $5.5 comission round turn?

This really looks like some type of comission, because higher lot sizes reveal the same percentage of that 'comission'.

I always thought comission is not included in the MT4 backtest, so I am just wondering what that comission is?

Thanks so much!

 
atotheb2:

Hi guys,

I'm trying to develop my own expert advisor and I am still a beginner in all of this.

I am making random orders in my EA and during the backtest, I set the spread to 0 and I also limit my orders to slippage 0.

I am also setting both stop loss and take profit to the same amount (5 pips).

Normally I would think that I am getting the very same profit hitting TP as I would loose the same amount hitting SL, but this is simply not happening.

My loss trades are always more money than my profit trades. The difference is exactly $11 per lot. Is this some type of MT4 standard comission, because on my broker I have $5.5 comission round turn?

This really looks like some type of comission, because higher lot sizes reveal the same percentage of that 'comission'.

I always thought comission is not included in the MT4 backtest, so I am just wondering what that comission is?

Thanks so much!

The spread

[Deleted]  
Fernando Morales:

The spread

I don‘t think you read through my post.
 
atotheb2:
I don‘t think you read through my post.

Yes, I did.


 
Fernando Morales:

Yes, I did.


atotheb2:
I don‘t think you read through my post.

right, that is default spread.


do not put 0, just put 1 on the spread value.

and you will see...

[Deleted]  
Thanks for the replies so far. It is right that when you put spread 0, the default spread will remain. However, I tried this also with a non-commission account and the result was entirely different. As it turns out, commission is also calculated into the backtest from the broker. It had 11$ difference on my ECN account and 0$ difference on my non-commission account with the same EA and equal sl and tp trades. Commission is indeed inside the backtest, but you cannot control it manually. 
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