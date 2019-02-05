Loss higher than profit (SL, TP equal). Is this comission?
Hi guys,
I'm trying to develop my own expert advisor and I am still a beginner in all of this.
I am making random orders in my EA and during the backtest, I set the spread to 0 and I also limit my orders to slippage 0.
I am also setting both stop loss and take profit to the same amount (5 pips).
Normally I would think that I am getting the very same profit hitting TP as I would loose the same amount hitting SL, but this is simply not happening.
My loss trades are always more money than my profit trades. The difference is exactly $11 per lot. Is this some type of MT4 standard comission, because on my broker I have $5.5 comission round turn?
This really looks like some type of comission, because higher lot sizes reveal the same percentage of that 'comission'.
I always thought comission is not included in the MT4 backtest, so I am just wondering what that comission is?
Thanks so much!
The spread
The spread
Yes, I did.
I don‘t think you read through my post.
right, that is default spread.
do not put 0, just put 1 on the spread value.
and you will see...
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Hi guys,
I'm trying to develop my own expert advisor and I am still a beginner in all of this.
I am making random orders in my EA and during the backtest, I set the spread to 0 and I also limit my orders to slippage 0.
I am also setting both stop loss and take profit to the same amount (5 pips).
Normally I would think that I am getting the very same profit hitting TP as I would loose the same amount hitting SL, but this is simply not happening.
My loss trades are always more money than my profit trades. The difference is exactly $11 per lot. Is this some type of MT4 standard comission, because on my broker I have $5.5 comission round turn?
This really looks like some type of comission, because higher lot sizes reveal the same percentage of that 'comission'.
I always thought comission is not included in the MT4 backtest, so I am just wondering what that comission is?
Thanks so much!