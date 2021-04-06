Looking for MT4 RSI that I can change MA method for (IE Linear weighted RSI)

Hello,


I'm hoping someone can help me find a version of RSI indi for mt4 that I can change the ma calculation instead of using the standard Wilders. Just to clarify, I'm only looking to change the initial calculation, not add an MA to an rsi for crossovers.


erogwin:

"Averages rsi 2.01"

In this of Mladen's ver,a user can choose any MA method from 20 averaging methods,including any price from some 18 price options

the lowest 2 sub windows as example display

