MT5 Thread finished
Strategy tester stops before it finishes the custom test date . it shows Thread finished as shown in the pic attached
Have you looked at the testing schedule? Please attach the testing schedule.
That's the schedule i used
This is not enough. Where is the testing schedule (Balance and Equity)?
And one more note: do not include the 'profit in pips ...' item - if you do not know how to test. This option is for experienced testers.
Even if i uncheck the profits in pips the issue pesists
I am experiencing the same thing. It is stopping prematurely, as my ending date is in mid-April, this is stopping after the first day. Any ideas?? Thanks.
