MT5 Thread finished

New comment
 

Strategy tester stops before it finishes the custom test date . it shows Thread finished as shown in the pic attached

 
kamada2020 :

Strategy tester stops before it finishes the custom test date . it shows Thread finished as shown in the pic attached

Have you looked at the testing schedule? Please attach the testing schedule.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Have you looked at the testing schedule? Please attach the testing schedule.

That's the schedule i used

 
kamada2020 :

That's the schedule i used

This is not enough. Where is the testing schedule (Balance and Equity)?

 
And one more note: do not include the 'profit in pips ...' item - if you do not know how to test. This option is for experienced testers.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
And one more note: do not include the 'profit in pips ...' item - if you do not know how to test. This option is for experienced testers.
Even if i uncheck the profits in pips the issue pesists
 
kamada2020:
Even if i uncheck the profits in pips the issue pesists

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 Thread finished

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.04.04 11:07

This is not enough. Where is the testing schedule (Balance and Equity)?


 
Pay attention. The early stop is because of stop out!
 
kamada2020:

Strategy tester stops before it finishes the custom test date . it shows Thread finished as shown in the pic attached

What happened before it got closed? What does the balance/equity look like? It is possible that there was not enough money in your account after 8%of the test period. Care to show diagram?
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 

I am experiencing the same thing.  It is stopping prematurely, as my ending date is in mid-April, this is stopping after the first day.  Any ideas??  Thanks.



New comment