About refund - page 2
Thanks. This was my real question. So I back the full $712 (price inkl VAT), right?
Hello, I purchased a product but it is no longer available and cannot be used. How can I get a refund? I purchased 399.
If you purchased the product but the product was removed from the Market after that so you can still download and use the product (download it directly from Metatrader).
This is the procedure about HowTo:
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
In case you did not download the product so the refund may be available to your MQL5 forum profile (not to Visa/MasterCard and not to paypal etc (just to your forum profile only) - details:
About refund
Eleni Anna Branou, 2024.12.24 10:50If you cancel within 7 days, without having activated and installed your purchase, you will receiver a refund of the entire amount (including VAT) in your MQL5 account.
Hello, I was going to invest for the first time and I thought this was an investment app. But it's just a community. I confused it with MetaTrade 5 and invested $20. I want to withdraw it. Can you help me?
You ignored 2 warning messages during your deposit.
You may contact the Service Desk about it.