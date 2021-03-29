Why a buy position open after sell order stoploss

New comment
 

int sellticket = trade.Sell(Lots,_Symbol,Bid, NormalizeDouble((Bid + (100 * _Point)),_Digits),NormalizeDouble((Bid -(100 * _Point)),_Digits),NULL);      

i use the above code to  open sell position but the same code opens buy opositions on a sell order stoploss.
              

 
kamada2020:

int sellticket = trade.Sell(Lots,_Symbol,Bid, NormalizeDouble((Bid + (100 * _Point)),_Digits),NormalizeDouble((Bid -(100 * _Point)),_Digits),NULL);      

i use the above code to  open sell position but the same code opens buy opositions on a sell order stoploss.
              

No, it doesn't.
Look elsewhere in the EA code.

 
Keith Watford:

No, it doesn't.
Look elsewhere in the EA code.

It does here is my screenshot
 
kamada2020:
It does here is my screenshot

Right click in the history window and click "positions".

You are looking at "orders"

 
Keith Watford:

Right click in the history window and click "positions".

You are looking at "orders"

int sellticket = trade.Sell(Lots,_Symbol,Bid, NormalizeDouble((Bid + (100 * _Point)),_Digits),NormalizeDouble((Bid -(100 * _Point)),_Digits),NULL);

The above code also opens buy orders yet it's for opening sell orders


 
Keith Watford:

Right click in the history window and click "positions".

.

 
No Positons option
 

You are using the strategy tester.

Look in the operations tab.

With Mt5 you don't see a trade open an closed, you see eg. A buy then a sell that closes the Buy trade.

MT4 is a much more user friendly platform for new traders.

 

Even when i click on the operation tab if can see the buy positions being open this code "int sellticket = trade.Sell(Lots,_Symbol,Bid, NormalizeDouble((Bid + (100 * _Point)),_Digits),NormalizeDouble((Bid -(100 * _Point)),_Digits),NULL); " i expert ir to open only sell positions.

So What i wanna know is that why is code opening also Buy positions

 
Keith Watford:

With Mt5 you don't see a trade open and closed, you see eg. A buy then a sell that closes the Buy trade.

MT4 is a much more user friendly platform for new traders.

.

New comment