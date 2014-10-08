Meta4 Build 711 and Exposure
You have 2 sells positions of 0.1 standard lot on EURUSD and GBPUSD, and a leverage of 1:400.
How did you know? i do not understand the exposure thing. Any help on it?
In this picture, it's easy :
Volume is the position(s) volume including leverage. Negative value indicates the sell of the currency. A standard lot is 100,000 units. So -10,000 indicates a SELL of 0.1 EUR against something. It can only be USD in this case. Same for GBP.
USD columns is the value of the asset in account currency (here USD). 10,000 EUR at 1.26236 give you 12,623 USD. To get 31,56 you have to divide by 400, it's the leverage.
EDIT: How to use these information in trading is an other matter. I really don't know
In this picture, it's easy :
Volume is the position(s) volume including leverage. Negative value indicates the sell of the currency. A standard lot is 100,000 units. So -10,000 indicates a SELL of 0.1 EUR against something. It can only be USD in this case. Same for GBP.
USD columns is the value of the asset in account currency (here USD). 10,000 EUR at 1.26236 give you 12,623 USD. To get 31,56 you have to divide by 400, it's the leverage.
EDIT: How to use these information in trading is an other matter. I really don't know
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What do think about Meta4 and exposure?