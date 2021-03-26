HELP ME PLEASE ! Strategy Tester systematically blocked after 6 trades !
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My strategy tester is blocked since today !
only 6 trades backtested and the graph continues to scroll but do not take any more trade
EA backtested on EUR USD - 1M - 5M - 1H
Always the same thing : blocked after 6-7 trades.
I uninstalled mt4 and reinstall and always the same thing.
I PRESS F2, donwload data for eur-usd 1m - 1h and nothing change :((
I try on another EA, nothing change : blocked after 6 trades...
i add max bar 10000000
auto trade ok
only 1 EA installed
vps ok
IC MARKETS
Can you help me please ? i'm without solutions :((
if backtest don't work ? Do you think EA don't work ? it was the case for 1 EA bouhgt. I hope no for other EA .
Thank you very much