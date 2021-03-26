HELP ME PLEASE ! Strategy Tester systematically blocked after 6 trades !

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My strategy tester is blocked since today ! 

only 6 trades backtested and the graph continues to scroll but do not take any more trade 

EA backtested on EUR USD - 1M - 5M - 1H 

Always the same thing : blocked after 6-7 trades. 

I uninstalled mt4 and reinstall and always the same thing.

I PRESS F2, donwload data for eur-usd 1m - 1h and nothing change :(( 

I try on another EA, nothing change : blocked after 6 trades...

i add max bar 10000000 

auto trade ok

only 1 EA installed

vps ok

IC MARKETS

Can you help me please ? i'm without solutions :((


if backtest don't work ? Do you think EA don't work ? it was the case for 1 EA bouhgt. I hope no for other EA . 

Thank you very much






 

Tested with another EA and 0 trades taken ! 

The graph scroll but EA take no trade :( 

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