Backtesting

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I am trying to do a backtest in an EA, that i just had developed here, but i am not getting any results at all.

All the other EA's that i have tried either the ones that come after the installation  of MT4 or downloaded ones work just fine and i am getting results, reports etc.

Anyone knows what might be the problem?

 

Thanks 

 
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