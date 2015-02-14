Backtesting
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I am trying to do a backtest in an EA, that i just had developed here, but i am not getting any results at all.
All the other EA's that i have tried either the ones that come after the installation of MT4 or downloaded ones work just fine and i am getting results, reports etc.
Anyone knows what might be the problem?
Thanks