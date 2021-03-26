No refund for unsubscribing signal within 24 hours?
Eleni Anna Branou:
If its less than 24 hours, you will get a full refund.
I have unsubscribed within 24 hours, but the money wasn't refunded to my mql5 account. Usually when I unsubscribe, the money will refund back to my mql5 account, but this is not the case for this time.
jylim92:
I have unsubscribed within 24 hours, but the money wasn't refunded to my mql5 account. Usually when I unsubscribe, the money will refund back to my mql5 account, but this is not the case for this time.
In any case you may contact the Service Desk about this:
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As you can see from the screenshot, this signal is just 12 hours old and I am unsubscribing, but the page said the fund will be paid to signal provider. It usually said the money will be refunded. why?