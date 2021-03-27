MACD CrossOver

Im trying to add 2 MACD indicators to my chart. One being 12, 18, 1 and the other being 5, 10, 1. I can add one of them but not the other. Also this is only happening on desktop, on mobile it adds these just fine. Any insight on this is greatly appreciated. 
 
Tiberious I can add one of them but not the other.

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button).
We can't see your broken code.

Fix your broken code.

With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any useful information for that.

 
Doesn't understand your question but if my intuition correct is that you want those MACD on one indicator window. If this is the case you can just drag the second MACD indicator on the first MACD indicator window.

You can drag the MACD indicator using navigator window under indicator > Oscillators
 
yes this is what I mean it doesn't have anything to do with coding. I can add a MACD to my chart with the parameters of 12,18 and 1 but when I go to drag another one on trying to use 5,10,1 it will not plot on the same window

 
So does it resolve?
 
Sorry no, I cant drag on the MACD, Im not sure why ive tried resetting my chart, mt4 and my pc but it wont add those MACD's on the same chart.

 
Did you drop the indicator on the first MACD indicator window? Or on the chart?


 
on the MACD indicator window, I think it has something to do with the parameters im using. (12,18,1) - (5,10,1) but I also tried (12,18,9) and (5,10,1) but the second one does not show.

 
That's weird. Picture above using the default MACD. Did you use the default MACD indicator or custom indicator?
 
default

 
Then I'm afraid I don't have anymore solution for you. Hopefully you can get what you're looking for.
