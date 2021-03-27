MACD CrossOver
Im trying to add 2 MACD indicators to my chart. One being 12, 18, 1 and the other being 5, 10, 1. I can add one of them but not the other. Also this is only happening on desktop, on mobile it adds these just fine. Any insight on this is greatly appreciated.
Doesn't understand your question but if my intuition correct is that you want those MACD on one indicator window. If this is the case you can just drag the second MACD indicator on the first MACD indicator window.You can drag the MACD indicator using navigator window under indicator > Oscillators
yes this is what I mean it doesn't have anything to do with coding. I can add a MACD to my chart with the parameters of 12,18 and 1 but when I go to drag another one on trying to use 5,10,1 it will not plot on the same window
Did you drop the indicator on the first MACD indicator window? Or on the chart?
on the MACD indicator window, I think it has something to do with the parameters im using. (12,18,1) - (5,10,1) but I also tried (12,18,9) and (5,10,1) but the second one does not show.
That's weird. Picture above using the default MACD. Did you use the default MACD indicator or custom indicator?
default
