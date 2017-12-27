Buy Two different lots at same time same price In Meta trader 4

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Hi guys, I am new to forex trading. I just want to ask you that How can i sell two lots i.e one Lot of 10 Size and Second Lot of 5 size at the same time same price.

I don't want to sell direct 15 size lot. I want to sell 10 and 5 lot size diffrently but at the same quoted price 

Let's Say USD\Yen price quote is 95.25/95.45.

Now i want to sell $ at 95.25 but in two different lots i.e 10 and 5 lot size.

But when i sell 10 lot and go to again the selling order form the price has changed significantly.

Is there any solution?

Please don't ask Why would I want to sell two different lots size of same currency..

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Hi

 The only way to do it is:

1) Open 1 order at 15 lots, then manipulate the lot size as it hits your TP/SL (but I don't think you want to do this)

2) Trigger the 2 orders from an EA. It could be as simple as a script that you drag and drop onto the chart. 

Cheers

 

This should do the job. Copy these into your script folder and just drag/drop onto a chart. Please test on a demo account first to make sure it is what you want! ;)

p.s. there is no error checking in the script but its a good starting point for you. Oh, and make sure you enable "AutoTrading" or it won't work 

 

Cheers 

Files:
Buy10and5.mq4  2 kb
Sell10and5.mq4  2 kb
 
The scripts may work but the only way to be certain is by using pending orders.
 
i write some program, it could use 2 thread of executions for send request for opening different directions order with time difference 0-1 ms
Ok, it will not happen again)
 
ALXIMIKS:
i write some program, it could use 2 thread of executions for send request for opening different directions order with time difference 0-1 ms
<edited by moderator>

Can you post or at least explain your solution here ?

 

No secret, 

Open 2 new chart, run 2 new script using APi functions,

need make synchronization all work

Then delete opened charts 

 
ALXIMIKS:

No secret, 

Open 2 new chart, run 2 new script using APi functions,

need make synchronization all work

Then delete opened charts 

Thank you
 

hi guys,can anyone help me with a code that will continuously open trades at a specific price,regardless of how many times it gets to that price

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