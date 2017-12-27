Buy Two different lots at same time same price In Meta trader 4
Hi
The only way to do it is:
1) Open 1 order at 15 lots, then manipulate the lot size as it hits your TP/SL (but I don't think you want to do this)
2) Trigger the 2 orders from an EA. It could be as simple as a script that you drag and drop onto the chart.
Cheers
This should do the job. Copy these into your script folder and just drag/drop onto a chart. Please test on a demo account first to make sure it is what you want! ;)
p.s. there is no error checking in the script but its a good starting point for you. Oh, and make sure you enable "AutoTrading" or it won't work
Cheers
Can you post or at least explain your solution here ?
No secret,
Open 2 new chart, run 2 new script using APi functions,
need make synchronization all work
Then delete opened charts
No secret,
Open 2 new chart, run 2 new script using APi functions,
need make synchronization all work
Then delete opened charts
hi guys,can anyone help me with a code that will continuously open trades at a specific price,regardless of how many times it gets to that price
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Hi guys, I am new to forex trading. I just want to ask you that How can i sell two lots i.e one Lot of 10 Size and Second Lot of 5 size at the same time same price.
I don't want to sell direct 15 size lot. I want to sell 10 and 5 lot size diffrently but at the same quoted price
Let's Say USD\Yen price quote is 95.25/95.45.
Now i want to sell $ at 95.25 but in two different lots i.e 10 and 5 lot size.
But when i sell 10 lot and go to again the selling order form the price has changed significantly.
Is there any solution?
Please don't ask Why would I want to sell two different lots size of same currency..