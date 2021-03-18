I have subscribed to a signal, but it does not appear for me to set up
Check the subscription procedure (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
I have successfully subscribed. The problem is that it does not appear under the account. I think I need someone in mql5 to look into my case.
It is strongly recommended to subscribe directly from Metatrader.
Besides, make sure that your trading account is used for subscription (because the subscription is per trading account).
Example (as I see it from your screenshots attached on the first post):
This is your trading account (5032059), and this trading account does not have signal subscription -
And this is the signal subscribed to some trading account (5032559):
Because the subscription is per trading account.
Of course, you can move your subscription from one trading to an other one:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Moving signal to other trading account or cancel&buy?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.03.11 17:25
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here (once a week only): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hello everyone,
Have you ever got this problem?
I have subscribed to a signal and then moved it to this account. After moving, I have not seen it appearing under my account for setting up trades. How can I resolve this problem? As this problem is not related to finance, I cannot ask the help desk.
Thank you.