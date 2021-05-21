MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1330 - page 4
UPDATED:
I can be sure the frozen thing only had happened when the tab want to show the OLDEST messages and blank.
If there are enough messages which can automatically scrolled to newer ones, make it can not show the oldest messages and blank lines on the bottom, then it will be fine.
-OR-
If there are NO message, it will be fine, too.
I guess MT4 maybe get some accessing NULL objects error when the "Experts" tab scrolled down to show the oldest one message and blank lines. (Guess it could be a very old issue hard to find, because EA always shoot huge amount of messages, the "Experts" always has no message -OR- as many as scrolled out the oldest message and bottom blank lines.)
Is anyone has the same MT4 Build 1330 frozen issue like me?
My Windows version is Windows 10 Enterprise 20H2, installed on 2021-04-18, OS build is 19042.928, all updated and activated by license number.
If there is some EA running, I click the "Terminal -> Experts" tab and waiting for seconds then I will always get the whole MT4 frozen like attachment shown.
I have done some test always got frozen except if there are NO message in the "Experts" tab.
Sometimes I can have luck if I clear the message in the "Experts" tab ASAP by mouse right click menu, then MT4 will keep running.
The same EA has no such issue before this MT4 update and Windows 10 1909, much pretty sure it is not caused by EA. (And how? It got frozen even if EA do not print anything out.)
MT4:
The journal becomes full with those messages about HistoryCenter.
Can we disable the message or can the option added to MT4?