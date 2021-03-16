Order not stopped on TP, please help!
Hi!
Sometimes on some indicators when price hits TP it doesnt close order, it just goes until next SL... i think that something in my code is wrong, but i cannot figure out what...can you help me?
my EA:
I'm going to make a guess that you only see this problem on sell orders. Here's what might be happening.
Buy orders will open at the Ask price and close at the Bid price. Sell orders open at Bid and close at Ask. When your EA places the order you will see the TP and SL lines on screen so you know exactly where they are. Rest assured that if the price hits one of those lines the broker will close the order.
But, if you haven't modified your chart at all you will only see one price line on screen, the Bid price. So you might be seeing the bid price on a sell come down and touch your TP but the Ask price will still be a little above so the TP isn't triggered.
Also, you may not be watching the chart live but seeing in history somewhere that the low was at or below your TP price. In history the OHLC prices are all for Bid.
I'm going to make a guess that you only see this problem on sell orders. Here's what might be happening.
Buy orders will open at the Ask price and close at the Bid price. Sell orders open at Bid and close at Ask. When your EA places the order you will see the TP and SL lines on screen so you know exactly where they are. Rest assured that if the price hits one of those lines the broker will close the order.
But, if you haven't modified your chart at all you will only see one price line on screen, the Bid price. So you might be seeing the bid price on a sell come down and touch your TP but the Ask price will still be a little above so the TP isn't triggered.
Also, you may not be watching the chart live but seeing in history somewhere that the low was at or below your TP price. In history the OHLC prices are all for Bid.
Turn on the Ask line so you see how big the spread is.
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Hi!
Sometimes on some indicators when price hits TP it doesnt close order, it just goes until next SL... i think that something in my code is wrong, but i cannot figure out what...can you help me?
my EA: