Problem in the charts, Mt5 doesn't work

Hello, The chart of BtcUsd didn't move from yesterday ...  I tried other crypto currencies ,they are the same, the other charts are closed because it's Saturday.

Ah and btw, i don't have any problem with my Internet.

It depends on the broker.
Oh thanks sergey ... it was back then when I just started knowing about the trading ))))))

