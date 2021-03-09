im newbee here, i ran this code and keep saying "erorr 4051", idk whats wrong with this code, i already google it, and still confuse
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ema 50 200 ATR.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
#include <CustomFunctions01.mqh>
int magicNB = 55555;
input int lots = 0.1;
int openOrderID;
double risk = 2 *(iATR(NULL,0,14,0));
double reward = 1.5 * risk;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
double signalbuy = (iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)>iMA(NULL,0,200,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0))&&
(Close[1]<iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1))&&
(Close[0]>iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0));
double signalsell = (iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0)<iMA(NULL,0,200,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0))&&
(Close[1]>iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1))&&
(Close[0]<iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0));
if(!CheckIfOpenOrdersByMagicNB(magicNB))//if no open orders try to enter new position
{
if(signalbuy == true)
{
double SL = Ask - risk*GetPipValue();
double TP = Ask + reward*GetPipValue();
Print("Entry Price buy = " + Ask);
Print("Stop Loss Price = " + SL);
Print("Take Profit Price = " + TP);
openOrderID = OrderSend(NULL,OP_BUY,lots,Ask,10,SL,TP,NULL,magicNB);
if(openOrderID < 0) Alert("order rejected. Order error: " + GetLastError());
}
else if (signalsell == true)
{
double SL = Bid +risk*GetPipValue();
double TP = Bid - reward*GetPipValue();
Print("Entry Price sell= " + Bid);
Print("Stop Loss Price = " + SL);
Print("Take Profit Price = " + TP);
openOrderID = OrderSend(NULL,OP_SELL,lots,Bid,10,SL,TP,NULL,magicNB);
if(openOrderID < 0) Alert("order rejected. Order error: " + GetLastError());
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Difficult to detect without the CustomFunctions01.mqh file. The 4051 error code originates from the parameters of the function. You can view the Runtime error file in the Help file.
Files:
4051.PNG 7 kb
kucing amuk:
Please edit your post and use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code.
EDIT your original post, please do not just post the code correctly in a new post.
