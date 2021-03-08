Need help, MQL4 first timer...
Hello everybody, thank you very much for any support you would kindly give me.
I am a newbi in programming and I am trying to make this few lines work... It is very simple stuff: when I press the "u" button, it opens a buy order, when I press the "n" button, a sell order is triggered.
Then, it checks which kind of order is opened (but or sell) and it applies a trailing stop according to the parameters ("spostamento/shifting" and "profitto/prifit" I put in an editable field together with the lots number "lotti").
This is the "Frankenstein code" I put together :), I run it and... nothign happens!! :D
Any help would be much appreciated... thanks so much.
***
Please insert the code correctly - using the button
Please use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code.
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Please insert the code correctly - using the button
Always use
Read the documentation for OrderSend and check the return value. Print the error if necessary.
There will never be a trade with the ticket #0
Thank you Keith,
yes I used #propery strict but didn't mention it.
You are right, I should selcet by position and not by trade...
Why do you think the keyboard event is not working?
Also print something when the key is pressed in order to check.
