How to get rid of unneccessary stuff?
Maybe everyone don't believe, but I am still trying to make my own autotrader. The only form sample what I have found in https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/322 works indeed, but for me it is better when I get rid of starting window what looks out this way (I suppose it is somewhere in IncGUI_v3.mgh file, but where?):
Probably it is impossible get rid of chart, but is it possible at least somewhere set chart default settings. Originally the chart shows as Bar Chart but I want Candlesticks. And where MetaQuotes Language Editor stores compiled program(s)?
1) It's not possible to get rid of starting window;
2) You can programmatically define which kind of chart you want to use through the function ChartSetInteger. For instance:
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
3) Compiled programs are located inside the <MQL5/...> folders. In order to access these folders, you can click on the "File" menu of your MetaTrader terminal, then click on "Open Data Folder", and, finally, browse the folders inside MQL5 in order to access the compiled programs.
Regards,
Malacarne
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Maybe everyone don't believe, but I am still trying to make my own autotrader. The only form sample what I have found in https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/322 works indeed, but for me it is better when I get rid of starting window what looks out this way (I suppose it is somewhere in IncGUI_v3.mgh file, but where?):
Probably it is impossible get rid of chart, but is it possible at least somewhere set chart default settings. Originally the chart shows as Bar Chart but I want Candlesticks. And where MetaQuotes Language Editor stores compiled program(s)?