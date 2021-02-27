About backtesting Volume data issue
The use of tick volume depends very much on your trading idea so the is no general yes or no.
Why do you use mt4 if you want to test with real tick data as you don't have any of theses problems with mt5?
Beside that here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:
Why do you use mt4 if you want to test with real tick data as you don't have any of theses problems with mt5?
Beside that here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:
Can MT5 provide free tick tick ?
that's because my broker did not support Mt5
Can MT5 provide free tick tick ?
that's because my broker did not support Mt5
Open a demo account with Metatrader and you'll see it.
BTW here is a performance comparison of MT4 & MT5 from https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/106
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Anyone doing backtesting with Tick Data Suite in MT4?
As my undestanding, one of their data source is dukascopy, but the question is whether their volume data is reliable ?
would you put trade volume as one of your parameters for EA/indciator?