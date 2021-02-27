About backtesting Volume data issue

New comment
 

Anyone doing backtesting with Tick Data Suite in MT4?

As my undestanding, one of their data source is dukascopy, but the question is whether their volume data is reliable ? 

would you put trade volume as one of your parameters for EA/indciator?

 

The use of tick volume depends very much on your trading idea so the is no  general yes or no.

Why do you use mt4 if you want to test with real tick data as you don't have any of theses problems with mt5?

Beside that here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:


 
Carl Schreiber:

Why do you use mt4 if you want to test with real tick data as you don't have any of theses problems with mt5?

Beside that here is a comparison of mt4 and mt5:


Can MT5 provide free tick tick ?

that's because my broker did not support Mt5

 
Chou Hei Leong:

Can MT5 provide free tick tick ?

that's because my broker did not support Mt5

Open a demo account with Metatrader and you'll see it.

BTW here is a performance comparison of MT4 & MT5 from https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/106


There are plenty of broker offering Mt5.
Testing Performance of Moving Averages Calculation in MQL5
Testing Performance of Moving Averages Calculation in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
A number of indicators have appeared since the time of first Moving Average indicator creation. Many of them use the similar smoothing methods, but the performances of different moving averages algorithms have not been studied. In this article, we will consider possible ways of use the Moving Averages in MQL5 and compare their performance.
New comment