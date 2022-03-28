Notifications: failed send request [0] notify.mql5.com:443 failed
I have same problem, but I have no idea.....
same problem here too!! HELP!!!
Files:
IIRC, the maximum limit on emails, is just like SendNotification: “no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute.” Add a Sleep(6) after the Send… and wrap a mutex around both (for multiple symbols).
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Someone, somewhere, is banning something or is MQL5 having problems?