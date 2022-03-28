Notifications: failed send request [0] notify.mql5.com:443 failed

New comment
 
Recently, PUSH notifications in MT4, not stable work or does not work at all. 

Pings are not stable, with extended intervals or not at all. I try it from different computers and IP addresses.

Maybe someone knows what, why this could be?

Someone, somewhere, is banning something or is MQL5 having problems?







Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press...
 
I have same problem, but I have no idea.....
 
same problem here too!! HELP!!! 
 

IIRC, the maximum limit on emails, is just like SendNotification: “no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute.” Add a Sleep(6) after the Send… and wrap a mutex around both (for multiple symbols).

New comment