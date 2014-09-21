A simple question about backtesting
Good morning ladies and gentlemen,
This is a simple question, but I don't seem to understand how the backtesting function for Metatrader works. Referencing the attached jpg, a sell close signal is activated at price level that is not reached on the pricing chart. I have downloaded and executed a backtest on three separate expert advisors, and all produced that same result. There is no benefit in executing a backtest on an expert advisor if the actual data is ignored.
Here a sell to close the order is executed at 1.29587. The high price, however, for the same period is only 1.29543. This sequence
Is executed two other times on the chart shown. Any elucidation on this subject is appreciated.
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Good morning ladies and gentlemen,
This is a simple question, but I don't seem to understand how the backtesting function for Metatrader works. Referencing the attached jpg, a sell close signal is activated at price level that is not reached on the pricing chart. I have downloaded and executed a backtest on three separate expert advisors, and all produced that same result. There is no benefit in executing a backtest on an expert advisor if the actual data is ignored.
Here a sell to close the order is executed at 1.29587. The high price, however, for the same period is only 1.29543. This sequence
Is executed two other times on the chart shown. Any elucidation on this subject is appreciated.