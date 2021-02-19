Backtesting interpretation
Why have you posted in the MQL4 section??
I will move your topic to the EA section.
it had a bug and also i think it was triggering your TP or SL and opening another order in same Candle so i added a NewBAr function which will only open order if its a new bar
so basically one order in one candle
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { string signal = ""; double karray[], darray[]; ArraySetAsSeries(karray,true); ArraySetAsSeries(darray, true); int stocasticDefinition = iStochastic(_Symbol, _Period, 5, 3, 3, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH); CopyBuffer(stocasticDefinition,0,0,3,karray); CopyBuffer(stocasticDefinition,1,0,3,darray); double kvalue0 = karray[0]; double dvalue0 = darray[0]; double kvalue1 = karray[1]; double dvalue1 = darray[1]; if(kvalue0 < 20 && dvalue0 < 20) { if((kvalue0 > dvalue0) && (kvalue1 < dvalue1)) { signal = "buy"; openOrder(signal); } } if(kvalue0 > 80 && dvalue0 > 80) { if((kvalue0 < dvalue0) && (kvalue1 > dvalue1)) { signal = "sell"; openOrder(signal); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void openOrder(string signal) { MqlTradeRequest request= {0}; MqlTradeResult response= {0}; double tp = 0.0; double sl = 0.0; if(signal == "sell") { double prezzo_corrente = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); tp = prezzo_corrente - 0.002; sl = prezzo_corrente + 0.001; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; request.price=prezzo_corrente; } if(signal == "buy") { double prezzo_corrente = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); tp = prezzo_corrente + 0.002; sl = prezzo_corrente - 0.001; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.price=prezzo_corrente; } request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol =_Symbol; request.volume = 0.01; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; request.tp = tp; request.sl = sl; request.deviation = 5; if(PositionsTotal()<1 && isNewBar()) { bool risp = OrderSend(request, response); if(!risp) { PrintFormat("OrderSend error: %d", response.retcode); } else { PrintFormat("DONE: DEAL=%I64u ORDER=%I64u", response.deal,response.order); Print("ACCOUNT PROFIT = ", AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT), "; ACCOUNT BALANCE", AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| check if new bar has appeard | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ static int BARS; bool isNewBar() { if(BARS!=Bars(_Symbol,_Period)) { BARS=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); return(true); } return(false); }
Why have you posted in the MQL4 section??
I will move your topic to the EA section.
it had a bug and also i think it was triggering your TP or SL and opening another order in same Candle so i added a NewBAr function which will only open order if its a new bar
so basically one order in one candle
AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT)I visualize the same profit for all trades, also if the balance is changed. What I'm wrong?
if(BARS!=Bars(_Symbol,_Period))
For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change number of bars on chart), volume is unreliable (miss ticks), Price is unreliable (duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum.) Always use time.
New candle - MQL4 programming forum #3 2014.04.04
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
Running EA once at the start of each bar - MQL4 programming forum 2011.05.06
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Hi, I'm new to mql. I wrote simple EA based on stochastic oscillator. I don't understand backtesting:
Why are there more arrows in red circle on the same bar? Maybe I open a position without before close another position? I tried checking if PositionsTotal()<1 before orderSend, but it seems not working. Thanks in advance for your helping.
I add code for better explanation: