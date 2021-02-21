Level width
Hello, I have no experience coding, I have a simple question, let's say I have an indicator, and I add a 0 level to it (horizontal line) I want to change it's width, but the maximum width I can get is 5, is there a way where I could make a level with oversized width like 8 for exemple? This would help me tremendously.
Not a coding problem. Put the indicator on the chart and modify the level setting.
William Roeder:As I said in the post, the maximum width I can get in the level settings is 5, I want to go beyond that, like 8 or 10 or whatever, it is a coding problem.
