4. Go to the Market tab of your MT5, and check Purchaed tab there.
This is my purchaed tab:
Post your Purchased tab screenshot.
Yes I see the EA on my profile in mlq5 community
Yes it is for MT5
5. After that go to File - Open Data Folder:
and find Terminal:
and Community folder:
Open Community folder, close Metatrader 5, and delete 2 files:
After that - open Metatrader 5, and check Purchaed tab for your indicator (it should be there).
2. Next - upload screenshot from your Metatrader 5 journal.
restart MT5, go to Journal and upload screenshot here.
This is my screenshot:
You can see that I sucessfully login to Community tab ("MQL5.community activated for ..."), and you can see my computer and IE 11 (it is Internet Explorer version 11).
So, restart your MT5 and post your screenshot about it.
Journal
I used this procedure several times after Windows 10 was updated (some activations were lost because of that, and the products stopped working).
So, I had to use same procedure several times (delete product from Metatrader because it does not work anymore, and install the product once again from Metatrader).
Because of that I know that this procedure works.
Journal
Community tab login?
I did not see it from your journal screenshot.
I got it fixed
Thanks a million for your time and effort Sergey, I really appreciate it.
Regards
Riaan