Activating EA

This is the general information about what to check: post #1 (look at the screenshots).
And this is about how to fix (in case you checked everything):
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Hi Sergey, I opened "C:\Users\riaanpr1\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community" like you said but it doesn't show the "mql5.market.en.dat" files to delete.
I did as you said, but can't find the files on the provided screenshot above. I'm using MT5 platform.
Check post #1 once again (starting from "I made Community login: ...".
Your Community tab login in MT5 is riaanpr1
- 2020.05.21
- www.mql5.com
In MT5:
File - Open Data Folder - and back to Terminal, after that - Community:
if it does not work - restart MT5, and once again: fill Community tab, check Internet Explorer and so on according to the post #1.
I did it all
The EA doesnt show
Cant you login to my pc with Teamviewer and see what you can do
No sorry - I do not want to login to the other user's computer sorry.
1. Did you see this EA on your profile here?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/riaanpr1/market
Is it for Metatrader 5?
You can check on your profile in this link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/riaanpr1/market
Post your screenshot.
This is my screenshot (upload here yours):
- www.mql5.com
2. Next - upload screenshot from your Metatrader 5 journal.
restart MT5, go to Journal and upload screenshot here.
This is my screenshot:
You can see that I sucessfully login to Community tab ("MQL5.community activated for ..."), and you can see my computer and IE 11 (it is Internet Explorer version 11).
So, restart your MT5 and post your screenshot about it.
