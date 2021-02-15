Indicator doesn't plot - TickVolume/Abs(High-Low)
Hi,
tried this today, it compiles without problems but it doesn't show any graph... I just took the Volumes indicator from Examples and chaged the calculation method and the names of the functions and variables that I saw fit. Properties are still the same except colors, I figured it would work the same and look similar to the original Volumes with the colored bars. Or maybe I am missing something? I have no clue why it doesn't work.
It is to show a ratio of the tick volume per wick length (volue per movement)
Here is the Result:
Hi,
It is to show a ratio of the tick volume per wick length (volue per movement)
Here is the Result:
Here you have a division by zero error.
double curr_heat=(double)volume[i]/MathAbs((double) high[i]-(double) low[i]); double prev_heat=((double)volume[i-1]/MathAbs((double) high[i-1]-(double) low[i-1]));
Look at the log. What will happen if the high equals the low for a candle ?
Here you have a division by zero error.
Oh okay thanks.
You might have noticed that I don't come from programming.
Will this article help me with the production of said indicator as much as I think it will: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/10
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Hi,
tried this today, it compiles without problems but it doesn't show any graph... I just took the Volumes indicator from Examples and chaged the calculation method and the names of the functions and variables that I saw fit. Properties are still the same except colors, I figured it would work the same and look similar to the original Volumes with the colored bars. Or maybe I am missing something? I have no clue why it doesn't work.
It is to show a ratio of the tick volume per wick length (volue per movement)
Here is the Result: