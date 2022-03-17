Scripts: Currency Strenght Meter - MT4
Hi, I have attached the indicator script folder and compiled as the video. But script file not attaching to the chart. Please advise me how resolve the problem
Thanks,
TH
Hi @14048788
Thanks for showing interest in my trading tool.
All you have to do is to
- Open any chart you chart the
- Either drag & drop the script on that chart or double click on the script
If it didn't work, send me a message on my email address
Enjoy your weekend
Hi Rodi Chamii,
Could you please advise how to change the timeframe? I run the script and I got H1 timeframe only.
Thank you so much.
Bernie
Buddy run the trading tool on any timeframe that you want.
I highly recommend that you watch the video tutorial that I've shared
Cheers
Currency Strenght Meter - MT4:
The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.
Author: Rodi Chamii