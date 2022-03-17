Scripts: Currency Strenght Meter - MT4

New comment
 

Currency Strenght Meter - MT4:

The currency strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate of change in price from one period to the next.

Currency Strenght Meter - MT4

Author: Rodi Chamii

 

Hi, I have attached the indicator script folder and compiled as the video. But script file not attaching to the chart. Please advise me how resolve the problem 


Thanks,


TH 

[Deleted]  
14048788:

Hi, I have attached the indicator script folder and compiled as the video. But script file not attaching to the chart. Please advise me how resolve the problem 


Thanks,


TH 

Hi @14048788

Thanks for showing interest in my trading tool.

All you have to do is to

  1. Open any chart you chart the
  2. Either drag & drop the script on that chart or double click on the script

If it didn't work, send me a message on my email address

Enjoy your weekend

 

Hi Rodi Chamii,


Could you please advise how to change the timeframe? I run the script and I got H1 timeframe only.

Thank you so much.

Bernie

[Deleted]  
bernie_sk:

Hi Rodi Chamii,


Could you please advise how to change the timeframe? I run the script and I got H1 timeframe only.

Thank you so much.

Bernie

Buddy run the trading tool on any timeframe that you want.

I highly recommend that you watch the video tutorial that I've shared

Cheers

 

Hi is this what the chart should look like for the ... Currency Strength Meter , Indicator ?

Is it possible to move the indicator values to a different corner ?


[Deleted]  
REH2001 #:

Hi is this what the chart should look like for the ... Currency Strength Meter , Indicator ?

Is it possible to move the indicator values to a different corner ?


Hello @REH2001


First, you must know that everything is possible.

Second, I will try to work on it but no promise

Regards

New comment