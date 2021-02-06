Is there a way to test it before subscribing to the signal?
I wish I could test it at least on the demo account for free of charge. Please improve it.😢 I don't think using paid signals for free in a demo account will harm anyone or benefit me.
(I'm not asking you how to use a free signal in a demo account, but asking you to test the paid signal available in a live account for free in a demo account.)
And I am not familiar with English because I am Japanese.
Please answer in simple English.
You can test a signal for up to 24 hours and unsubscribe getting a full refund within that period. There is a limit of 5 subscriptions/refunds per MQL5 member.
You can subscribe with a demo account and the move/transfer your subscription to a real account, here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
The idea to have a free subscription to a demo account as a test, it wouldn't work, because many people are using copiers between demo and real accounts and copy this way free signals.
Do you mean that I can only refund 5 times in my life?
And after I refund 5 times, will it be impossible to refund it or will it be impossible to pay for the signal?
And are you an employee of Mql5?
If you have any legal requirements for a 24-hour refund and a maximum of five refunds, please write down the link.
Yes, the maximum number of refunds for signal subscriptions for any MQL5 member, is 5.
You can subscribe and pay for as many signals as you want, the limitation of 5 is for refunds, not for subscriptions.
I am not an employee of MQL5.com, but a simple (older) member like you.
If you cancel your signal subscription within 24 hours of the initial subscription, you will get an automatic refund to your MQL5 account, there is no special link for this.
