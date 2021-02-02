Why indicator only show movement from I set it but not show all history movement?
Zhang Fengqun: But when I set it in M15, it only show movement from I set it(left). Do you know any reason?
It takes time for the other M15 charts to be generated. The indicator does not wait. Right Click → Refresh.
William Roeder:
It takes time for the other M15 charts to be generated. The indicator does not wait. Right Click → Refresh.
It takes time for the other M15 charts to be generated. The indicator does not wait. Right Click → Refresh.
Thank you so much, William.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear experienced traders
I'm testing an indicator, something is strange, could you give me any idea?
When I set it in H1, it will show all history movement(right),
But when I set it in M15, it only show movement from I set it(left).
Do you know any reason?
Thank you in advance and best wishes