Why indicator only show movement from I set it but not show all history movement?

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Dear experienced traders


I'm testing an indicator, something is strange, could you give me any idea? 


When I set it in H1, it will show all history movement(right), 

But when I set it in M15, it only show movement from I set it(left). 

Do you know any reason? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes



 
Zhang Fengqun: But when I set it in M15, it only show movement from I set it(left). Do you know any reason?

It takes time for the other M15 charts to be generated. The indicator does not wait. Right Click → Refresh.

 
William Roeder:

It takes time for the other M15 charts to be generated. The indicator does not wait. Right Click → Refresh.

Thank you so much, William. 

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