How to learn MQL4 & MQL5 programming
H Guys.
I want to learn MQL4 & MQL5 programming so I can build my own indicators. I had already assigned several projects to developers but its too difficult to communicate exactly what I need in the indicator. This is why I need to learn the programming by myself so I can develop my own indicator exactly as I wanted. I don't have any prior knowledge of any sort of programming. Can anyone please guide me how to learn it from scratch and approx. how much time it takes for one to learn and be able to program the indicators.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62560
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296230 // How to start with MQL5 <=
But start with mt5 - its better:
Beside that search first:
Bare in mind there is practically nothing that has not been programmed for MQ4/5 yet! So search first!
Its easier and the results have far fewer faults (fff) than the first do-it-yourself-EAs - generally speaking!
- 2015.08.09
- www.mql5.com
- Look at the post #935 (the books and the documentations).
- There is good thread (you can pкactice Good): - How to start with MQL5
- 2017.02.27
- www.mql5.com
