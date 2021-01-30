Help on drawing a box per code with MT4.

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[Deleted]  

Hello there,

i am new to MT4 and its programming language. I am looking for an indicator that will draw a box over a start/end time period BUT including the full body of the candle with text on top/bottom of it.

Like in this example. 

Box

However i always end up with boxes like this where the box is plotted starting from the middle of the candles instead of the left to right edge of it

Box 2

Is this somehow not possible with MT4?

 
lddd:

Hello there,

i am new to MT4 and its programming language. I am looking for an indicator that will draw a box over a start/end time period BUT including the full body of the candle with text on top/bottom of it.

Like in this example. 


However i always end up with boxes like this where the box is plotted starting from the middle of the candles instead of the left to right edge of it



Is this somehow not possible with MT4?

Not possible as far as I am aware.

[Deleted]  
Keith Watford:

Not possible as far as I am aware.

Thanks for your reply. I though so. Damn. Quiet annoying. 

I did read somewhere with MT5 this would be possible 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/147370
"No, it's not possible with MT4, you can do it with MT5."

But also could not find how to do that with MT5 so far. 

kind regards

shift box on side of a candle
shift box on side of a candle
  • 2013.10.14
  • www.mql5.com
Hi all, I need to shift a box object to be drawn starting from the left-side of the candle, not from the center.. is there a function to do this...
 
On MT5 you can place end points between lines if you Check Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → precise time scale
          Is it possible not to snap to the grids? - MQL5 programming forum #5 2018.06.30
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