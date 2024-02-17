Expert Advisor deactivation/deletion
1. You can remove EA from the chart (from every chart in Metatrader where you attached your EA):
And do same for every Metatrader instance you are using this EA with your trading account.
2. You can unpress Autotrading button
And do same for every Metatrader instance you are using this EA with your trading account.
3. If you are using this EA with MQL5 VPS so you can close all the charts, after that - open empty chart and make a synchronization/migration of this empty chart (without EA).
What if you already deleted the expert advisor?
hallo community,
Help please, i installed a EA purchased in MQL5 market and it is working perfectly except i want to take a break from the trading platforms and decided to deactivate/remove the EA. To my surprise it still takes automatic trades although i deleted and cancelled everything to do with EA. All guidance will be appreciated...thank you !