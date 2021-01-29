How to change the lot size in copy trading
set up Tools，Options，signal。
Zongda Lin:
OK, xie xie..
Tools, Option, Trade
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.12.11 13:53
The lot size is copied automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.
You can decrease the lot size by lowering the participation percentage in signal copying in Signals settings, but you can't increase it if you are already using the 95% max setting.
- How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
- And this small thread (with answers) -
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ????
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
In my journal, when i'm using VIACHI signal , i get this : 2013.04...
Sergey Golubev:
Thank a lot Sir for the information, I will read it out.
Please let me know, how to change the lot size in copy trading?
Thanks