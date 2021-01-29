Order duplication with my mt4
Hi Sergey / Eleni
I am having a problem with my mt4 trader account trading too fast.
My broker is rejecting every second mt4 trades that are too close together (as shown below).
I have checked my EA. There is only ONE set up on my chart and it is NOT duplicated.
I have cleared my mql5 VPS.I should add that I am using mt4 trading platform with an mql5 VPS and with AAAfx broker.
I have removed EA from the chart in my home Metatrader (and switched autotrading to be OFF).
Also, my computer is turned off during trading hours...... so it can not be generating a second order,
I have tried to contact the mql5 VPS as I read in another thread that the VPS may need to be rebooted... but have been unsuccessful in contacting them
What do I need to do....It is driving me nuts!!!
You've probably trading twice, once locally in your computer with your EA attached on a chart and the Auto Trading button clicked and once on the virtual server (MQL5 VPS).
If you have migrated your EA to MQL5 VPS succesfully (you can check that in the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals), then you unclick the Auto Trading button in your local computer terminal.
Its also better to save the EA/chart setup as a template in your MT4/5 terminal for future use and remove your EA from the chart, in case you click the Auto Trading button again by accident.
Is your EA placing orders ONLY at the open of a new bar or every tick?
HI Eleni,
The other issue i am having is that it seems to only do the double trades in the first hour of trading... It does NOT do it for EVERY trade (see below)
This looks like bad coding to me.
Is your EA placing orders ONLY at the open of a new bar or every tick?
The Ea places orders ONLY at the open of a new bar
Then I think that you probably need to write additional code in the EA to try and track what is happening.
