Signal wrong statistics ... anyone can help?
My signal is 100% algo trading but it is not showing correctly on my signal page. It is showing as 0%. Why is this so?
Because you've connected to MQL5.com signal database much later than when you started it and the system cannot detect how your trades were opened.
These statistics will be gathered now you've connected it.
This is new signal which is monitoring from yeaterday only.
And please read the following information (for new signals):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4/MT5 signal tab or search. Be patient.
I created this signal yesterday and after that, there are a few trades opened by EA already. However, "Algo trading" is still 0%
Algo trading is indicated as 0%
You can trade more day/weeks, and the system will be able to re-calculate the tsats according to your trading.
Because signal system is monitored your signal since yesterday only.
You can trade more day/weeks, and the system will be able to re-calculate the tsats according to your trading.
There are already at least 3 trades opened by EA ever since the signal is created. The system did not re-calculate the statistics.
Because some stats are calculated in midnight (not in real time).
One day monitoring is not enough for anything.
That is not enough for the system to re-calculate the stats.
Ok, I will monitor for a while to see if things change after a few days. Will that make sense?
And re-calculating the stats is not going in real time (read my previous post).
Trade more days/weeks, and the system will get some stats from your trading, and it will be re-calculated.
there is no exact time when the signal is not considering as a new signal anymore.
Just be patient bro. If mql5 has collect and process enough data about your trading history, they will adjust automatically.
Mine has the same problem back then, but now has 100% algo trading.
