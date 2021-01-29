Calendar empty.
No idea ... make sure you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your computer. Or it may be something with the settings of your IE for example.
And check the build of MT5:
- latest release build/version is 2755;
- latest beta build/version is 2765.
I just checked windows update, I got this update on the 17th, it seems that flash is now blocked by default - could this be affecting that calendar component?
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/january-12-2021-kb4598242-os-builds-19041-746-and-19042-746-ab18a1a1-d572-598f-4d86-7137aad34056
Look at post #4 (related to "4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages: ..." ).
Also - check antivirus software and firewall (just remove them for short time to know - it is same or not).
- 2021.01.29
I also checked all the other tabs in MT5, everything else is working fine (market etc). It seems to be just the Calendar page.
Another person on Discord also randomly announced they have the exact same issue as me, a new install in a VM worked but why is our current one broken. I'm sure there are others with the same issue.
How can I debug this further?
I have several MT5 instances on few computers, and all MT5 instances do not have any issue with Calendar tab.
So, I can not help in this case sorry.
You can connect your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account and check this Calendar tab once again.
Besides, you can "play with the settings" of this tab, for example:
My MT5 just crashed, and when I reopened it, suddenly the calendar is back. How random.
Anyone else getting this? Happens regardless of what account I am signed into, suddenly started 1-2 days ago.