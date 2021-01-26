When i try to buy an EA on MT4, a message appears
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
when i try to buy an EA on MT4, a message appears:
"Supplier lot sizes for EURUSD AUDCHF pairs do not match. It is recommended to find a signal with similar parameters."
how to get this signal?
Please please
Thank you