When i try to buy an EA on MT4, a message appears

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Hi all,

when i try to buy an EA on MT4, a message appears:

"Supplier lot sizes for EURUSD AUDCHF pairs do not match. It is recommended to find a signal with similar parameters."

how to get this signal?

Please please

Thank you

 

This is only a recommendation, you can go through with your subscription.

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