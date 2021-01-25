My heart almost stopped.
I think - it is "fake autoban" by IP.
I was banned by this automatic anti-spam machine two times before, so now I know what to do -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.10 15:18
IP address, not a provider.
I think - it is the following case - "autoban because your dynamic IP became to be IP of the spammer".
If you have dynamic IP address (majority of internet users are having dynamic IP) so - switch your PC off and restart your modem/router; the IP address will be changed and this "red banner" will be disappeared).
It is the usual situation: I got this fake autoban by IP two times for example .. so - now I know how to fix it by myself (and I explained it on the thread).
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Few minutes ago, I enter mql5.com. Then I shocked.
But I go to forum, that's ban message changed.
Now. This ban message disappeared. Now everything fine. I joined mql5.com long ago. So if I banned 10 years. It will really heavy shock to me. :)