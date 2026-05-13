MQl5 Banned until.....
- Why my account was Banned? " Ban 2027 "
- Can a moderator advise why my option question/topic keeps getting deleted.
- Can a banned user access all the mql5.com services ?
Hello i have a message on top of my screen that i am bannen on mql5 till 2028 can anyone help me or have a email for mql5 support
You are not banned or you would not be able to post here. Who was the message from?
Probably banned from freelance because you broke the rules.
There is nothing we can do.
There is no way to unlock the bann ???
No Support?
Why am I blocked again?
Why am I blocked again?
If it is real ban so you can not post here on the thread.
If you are posting here so it is autoban related to "your IP became to be IP of the spammer" (autoban = banning by the robot).
The most common reasons for the autoban are the following:
- spamming the members of the forum by private messages,
- spamming the profiles,
- your IP became to be IP of the spammer,
- more reasons.
If it is related to "your IP became to be IP of the spammer" so - close (switch off) your computer and modem/router, wait for 5 or 10 minutes, and
open (switch on) modem and computer. If you are on dynamic IP address so your IP will be changed, and red message on the top will be disappeared.
If it is real ban so you can not post here on the thread.
If you are posting here so it is autoban related to "your IP became to be IP of the spammer" (autoban = banning by the robot).
The most common reasons for the autoban are the following:
- spamming the members of the forum by private messages,
- spamming the profiles,
- your IP became to be IP of the spammer,
- more reasons.
If it is related to "your IP became to be IP of the spammer" so - close (switch off) your computer and modem/router, wait for 5 or 10 minutes,
and open (switch on) modem and computer. If you are on dynamic IP address so your IP will be changed, and red message on the top will be
disappeared.
Hi Sergey,
I use another internet provider and it isn't banned. I believe this site banned the provider, I don't know why.
If it is real ban so you can not post here on the thread.
If you are posting here so it is autoban related to "your IP became to be IP of the spammer" (autoban = banning by the robot).
The most common reasons for the autoban are the following:
- spamming the members of the forum by private messages,
- spamming the profiles,
- your IP became to be IP of the spammer,
- more reasons.
If it is related to "your IP became to be IP of the spammer" so - close (switch off) your computer and modem/router, wait for 5 or 10 minutes,
and open (switch on) modem and computer. If you are on dynamic IP address so your IP will be changed, and red message on the top will be
disappeared.
nobody has dynamic IP adresses anymore
nobody has dynamic IP adresses anymore
Hi Sergey,
I use another internet provider and it isn't banned. I believe this site banned the provider, I don't know why.
IP address, not a provider.
I think - it is the following case - "autoban because your IP became to be IP of the spammer".
If you have dynamic IP address (majority of internet users are having dynamic IP) so - switch your PC off and restart your modem/router; the IP address will be changed and this "red banner" will be disappeared).
It is the usual situation: I got this fake autoban by IP two times for example .. so - now I know how to fix it by myself (and I explained it on the
thread).
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