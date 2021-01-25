There is a problem on Automatic validation

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This EA has been running normally for a long time，So I'm going to sell it，but there is a problem on Automatic validation.I've been waiting for a long time, but It doesn't show up，So I don't know what the problem。Can the official staff answer this？
 

There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products - 

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The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

Why products are checked before they are published in the Market 

Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products.

If any errors are identified by the Market moderators in the process of checking your product, you will have to fix all of them. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their trading robots and technical indicators. We also recommend reading the following articles: 

 
I have same problem I do not know how to fix 
 
If we dont see what is wrong, how will be fixing it ? 
 
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