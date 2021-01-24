Backtesting on MQL5 cloud network bug and wiped account balance
- Check you EA and its performance and optimize it using the profiler (in the Editor)
- Check your agents here: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/bacca87/agents/jobs (Agents => Tasks)
- Contact the Service Desk if you are still concerned
this is my agents log:
I started an optimization with 21689 passes but i stopped it after some seconds because i've setted a wrong parameter, and then i started another one without success because my balance was wiped!
So why they charged me more than 25 days of worktime? i never ended this optimization and i never get the results!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've runned a complete optimization of 521 passes on the mql5 cloud network and i think something went wrong.I've noticed after 10 minutes, more or less, no task was started on the cloud network, but there was hundreds of errors on the journal like these:
so i stopped the optimization with the result that no calculations was done and my mql5 balance from 5$ become -39.33$ !!!
This looks like a bug, can someone explain me what happened?