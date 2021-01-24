Backtesting on MQL5 cloud network bug and wiped account balance

I've runned a complete optimization of 521 passes on the mql5 cloud network and i think something went wrong.

I've noticed after 10 minutes, more or less, no task was started on the cloud network, but there was hundreds of errors on the journal like these:
HG    0    14:54:43.744    MQL5 Cloud Europe    521 optimization passes returned to queue as not processed
NQ    0    14:54:43.759    MQL5 Cloud Europe    connecting to agent1.mql5.net:443
PN    0    14:54:43.790    MQL5 Cloud Europe    connected
CR    0    14:54:43.871    MQL5 Cloud Europe    authorized (server build 2762)
HF    0    14:54:43.959    MQL5 Cloud Europe    common synchronization completed
DM    1    14:54:44.038    MQL5 Cloud Europe    connection lost
HJ    0    14:54:44.053    MQL5 Cloud Europe    521 optimization passes returned to queue as not processed
QD    0    14:54:44.069    MQL5 Cloud Europe    connecting to agent1.mql5.net:443
NL    0    14:54:44.115    MQL5 Cloud Europe    connected

so i stopped the optimization with the result that no calculations was done and my mql5 balance from 5$ become -39.33$ !!!

This looks like a bug, can someone explain me what happened?

  1. Check you EA and its performance and optimize it using the profiler (in the Editor)
  2. Check your agents here: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/bacca87/agents/jobs (Agents => Tasks)
  3. Contact the Service Desk if you are still concerned
 

this is my agents log:

I started an optimization with 21689 passes but i stopped it after some seconds because i've setted a wrong parameter, and then i started another one without success because my balance was wiped!

So why they charged me more than 25 days of worktime? i never ended this optimization and i never get the results!

