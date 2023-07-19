Cloud Agents: weird consuming report
Hi META team.
See below that now I set the same test as yesterday, but using just 3 passes only:
Once the ERROR message appeared (error still not identified and seems to be related to "custom indicators" - I'll test now if it could be the problem), I stopped the Strategy Test, before it had completed the 3 tasks. The METATRADER LOG shows 2 minutes and 2 seconds of time-consuming, which is exactly the time I measured here using a chronometer in my phone.
But, looking for the tasks I had already submitted in my AGENTS online area, I see only ONE LINE (hilited in yellow) and corresponding to the involved AGENTS and neither the worktime (2'02"s) nor the time to upload the data.
So, reinforcing the fact that I did not spend 1h02m on a single test yesterday (since the journal had reported errors and I stopped the test), I conclude that the charging system is extremely inaccurate, which ultimately either punishes the META customer or META itself.
More: an "error 0 in line 1 and column 1" is really useless for clients to detect what exactly is happening! My EA runs locally, and my "OnInit" code has nothing beyond the "default" language functions, except Custom Indicators.
I will perform another test with the custom indicators not being set to the CHART, and if I don't get successful, I'll try to remove them - but with the cost of the CLOUD STRATEGY be useless to me, and for many advanced users, I guess.
Just in time: it is not fair I am charged for the 1h02m of yesterday. The problem is not the value (cents of a USD 20 account) but a conceptual issue.
Best regards.
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I cannot understand this report of my CLOUD AGENTS utilization:
As reported in this message, I tried to run my EA and I cannot get success at all. All tries were stopped as soon as I saw the errors in the journal. I didn't let the AGENTS perform more than some few seconds and the ELAPSED field above shows what I'm writing here.
So, how could I be charged for an hour of worktime if I pressed the STOP button and the strategy test really stopped few seconds after that?
I appreciate any answer about it.