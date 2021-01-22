Can not access Market from mt4.

Good day. Can not access Market from mt4. There are Signals but folder Market is empty. But from vps I can access Market and download but there can not test. Please provide me with access to Market
 

First of all - look at the following information:

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again
.. and more:
  • Make sure that you fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is maxsunrise; do not use your email for login);
  • make sure that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your computer (I am having IE version 11; because the Metatrader tabs is using IE's environment;
  • check the build of your MT4; I am having 1320 build for example.
 

01. done.

02. No APPdata folder. screen attached.

03. No 02

04-05. Delated mt4 alpari with personal data. Then reintalled. Entered community. No Market.

Login ok

IE 11 ok

What is BUILD ?

 

screenshots attached

 

In Metatrader menu - File - Open data folder, and find Community folder, close Metatrader;


and delete the following files:

after that - start Metatrader once again, and wait a little.
 
Max Alba:
What is BUILD ?

How to check it:

 

Oh Yess!!

Great support.

