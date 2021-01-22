Trade Operations not allowed by setting

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I recently hosted my EA on mql5.com and i opened my terminal this morning and no open trade was running. I clicked on the Experts tab of the terminal and saw  messages there "Trade Operations not allowed by setting as shown in the image message shown

Is there anything i cab do to correct this?

Thanks

 
pirokele:

I recently hosted my EA on mql5.com and i opened my terminal this morning and no open trade was running. I clicked on the Experts tab of the terminal and saw  messages there "Trade Operations not allowed by setting as shown in the image

Is there anything i cab do to correct this?

Thanks

Go to tools, settings and check "allow automated trade signal". Then remove your ea and place it again.. it should work 
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