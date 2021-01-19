VPS time difference
Hello, i rented a VPS from London, on VPS log time is 13:00 on my pc local time is 15:00 but London time is 12:00 and my EA is time sensitive. When i was using EA on my local pc time settings for EA was from 0 to 18. My EA get time like this;So my question now which time zone should i set my EA to get same results as my local pc ?
Your EA settings must be set at broker/server time.
Your EA settings must be set at broker/server time.
I want to make this clear, my broker/server time is 14 when local was 15. Even EA is working on VPS, it will exacute orders with broker/server time right ? So i dont need to change my current time settings.
I want to make this clear, my broker/server time is 14 when local was 15. Even EA is working on VPS, it will exacute orders with broker/server time right ? So i dont need to change my current time settings.
My answer was clear, your tests, your trading and your MQL5 VPS EA setup should be done at broker/server time.
You can always check the Expert tab in your MQL5 VPS Journals.
Yes, i can see loaded inputs but cant see the version of EA in there.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, i rented a VPS from London, on VPS log time is 13:00 on my pc local time is 15:00 but London time is 12:00 and my EA is time sensitive. When i was using EA on my local pc time settings for EA was from 0 to 18. My EA get time like this;So my question now which time zone should i set my EA to get same results as my local pc ?