The difference between the order ticket number on the real hedging account and demo hedging account MT5
Show your code - I hope you are taking a position ticket, not an order.
make sure, that you be not confused between Deal, Order and Position Ticket Number
if you haven an Market Order, then the Order and Position Ticket number is the same, if you have an Pending order, that will be different
for(int k=total-1;k>=0;k--) if(m_position.SelectByIndex(k)) if((m_position.Symbol()==Symbol()||m_position.Symbol()==SubSymbol) && m_position.Magic()==EAmagic) { Profit=m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit(); total_profit+=Profit; op=NormalizeDouble(m_position.PriceOpen(),Digits()); lt=NormalizeDouble(m_position.Volume(),2); tk=(int)m_position.Ticket(); pp=NormalizeDouble(m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit(),2); if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { b++; Profitb=m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit(); if(Profitb>0)BuyProfit+=Profitb; SumLotBuy += NormalizeDouble(m_position.Volume(),2); LotBuy = NormalizeDouble(m_position.Volume(),2); PriceBuy = NormalizeDouble(m_position.PriceOpen(),Digits()); ProfitBuy += NormalizeDouble(m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit(), 2); if(op>BuyPriceMax || BuyPriceMax==0) { BuyPriceMax = op; BuyPriceMaxLot = lt; BuyPriceMaxTic = tk; BuyTicProfit = pp; } if(op<BuyPriceMin || BuyPriceMin==0) { BuyPriceMin = op; BuyPriceMinLot = lt; BuyPriceMinTic = tk; } BuyPriceAll+=op*lt; BuySumLot+=lt; } // === if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { s++; Profits=m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit(); if(Profits>0)SellProfit+=Profits; SumLotSell += NormalizeDouble(m_position.Volume(),2); LotSell = NormalizeDouble(m_position.Volume(),2); PriceSell = NormalizeDouble(m_position.PriceOpen(),Digits()); ProfitSell += NormalizeDouble(m_position.Commission()+m_position.Swap()+m_position.Profit(), 2); if(op>SelPriceMax || SelPriceMax==0) { SelPriceMax = op; SelPriceMaxLot = lt; SelPriceMaxTic = tk; } if(op<SelPriceMin || SelPriceMin==0) { SelPriceMin = op; SelPriceMinLot = lt; SelPriceMinTic = tk; SellTicProfit = pp; } SelPriceAll+=op*lt; SelSumLot+=lt; } TotalOrders = b + s; SumProfit = NormalizeDouble(ProfitSell + ProfitBuy,2); Drawdown = NormalizeDouble(MathMax((AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)+AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT)-AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY))/(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)+AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT))*100,0),2); }
Hi Amando,
Thank you for reminding.
I am tracking the position, the code is attached. thank's
With the same code, but the results of tracking ticket orders are very different between demo and real accounts.
Please point out the error
Where is your code in which you define the ticket?
Hi Vladimir,
Hopefully I don't misunderstand your point:
Buy Ticket = BuyPriceMaxTic
Sell Ticket = SelPriceMinTic
I don't understand what you mean, I have attached the code for tracking the ticket position
Where? I have not seen your MQL5 code.
