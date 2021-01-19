Spreads on mt4

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Hi Sergey and /or Eleni,

I am using mt4 and am curious about how the spread works between mt4 and my broker.

How is the mt4 spread determined?  Is it a direct feed from my broker?

If I change brokers will I get a different feed (hopefully with a smaller spread)?

Below is the display on my mt4. Does everyone using mt4 get the same spread?

PS  I am using a VPS


[Deleted]  
Hi, when did you make this screenshot? Before closing market on Friday?
 
paradisepair:

Hi Sergey and /or Eleni,

I am using mt4 and am curious about how the spread works between mt4 and my broker.

How is the mt4 spread determined?  Is it a direct feed from my broker?

If I change brokers will I get a different feed (hopefully with a smaller spread)?

Below is the display on my mt4. Does everyone using mt4 get the same spread?

PS  I am using a VPS


Spreads are determined by your broker, each one has its own spread pricing policy.

If you are not happy with spreads provided by your current broker, search for others, there are a vast number of brokers out there with very competitive spreads nowadays.

Discussion and/or suggestions about brokers are not allowed in this forum.

 
Grzegorz Pawlak:
Hi, when did you make this screenshot? Before closing market on Friday?

Hi Grzegorz, As can be seen from the screenshot (above) it was taken at 22:26:50  which is 26 minutes AFTER the Asian (Sydney, Australia)  session had opened on Monday.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Spreads are determined by your broker, each one has its own spread pricing policy.

If you are not happy with spreads provided by your current broker, search for others, there are a vast number of brokers out there with very competitive spreads nowadays.

Discussion and/or suggestions about brokers are not allowed in this forum.

Hi Eleni,


Thanks for your reply.
[Deleted]  
paradisepair:

Hi Grzegorz, As can be seen from the screenshot (above) it was taken at 22:26:50  which is 26 minutes AFTER the Asian (Sydney, Australia)  session had opened on Monday.

Hi, you forgot about different time zones, so I don't know when exactly screenshot was make :). As Eleni wrote above, if you are not happy with spreads, change broker. Regards Greg

 
Grzegorz Pawlak: you forgot about different time zones, so I don't know when exactly screenshot was make

He didn't — he said after the Asian session opens. Find out when that is, and you will know exactly when the image was taken.

[Deleted]  
he told this after I asked :)
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