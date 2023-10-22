Experts: Kral

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Kral:

Expert Advisor

Kral

Author: Dragan Drenjanin

 

dear Dragan,

did i miss anything? because i can't test it in strategy tester?

 
You probably missed something. Most likely an indicator.
 

Import indicator on this way:

#resource "\\Indicators\\Adaptive ATR Channel MT5 Indicator.ex5"  

corect inside OnInit(
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),InpWorkingPeriod,"::Indicators\\Adaptive ATR Channel MT5 Indicator.ex5",
      Inp_AATR_channel_ma_period,Inp_AATR_applied_price,Inp_AATR_multiplier);
)
 
This is showing 92% profit on 1 minute timeframe in a full month..very impressive 🤯
 
Thank's
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