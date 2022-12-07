Contact with MQL5 not possible for issues with installation - page 2
Hi
Anyone knows what to do with this.
I bought actication but I can't install.
refresh, logout and login doesn't change.
on web doesn't for to contact with Service MQL5
I was trying by the chat but there is now talk with support just bla bla bla
Make sure that:
In case you still don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
Also the 40 activations are the activations the product offers right now, you can see your own remaining activations here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakopiecfx/market
Thank you.
But I can install other software yours ;) too.
Just with this is problem.
I wrote about proble to Support by Service Desk.
Thank for help