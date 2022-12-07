Contact with MQL5 not possible for issues with installation - page 2

Hi
Anyone knows what to do with this.
I bought actication but I can't install.
refresh, logout and login doesn't change.
on web doesn't for to contact with Service MQL5
I was trying by the chat but there is now talk with support just bla bla bla


 

Make sure that:

  • that you have all the latest Windows Updates installed 
  • that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge latest version installed on your computer or VPS
  • that you are using the latest build of MetaTrader 4/5
  • that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, using your login - NOT your email
  • that your MQL5 account password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change MQL5 account password here)

In case you still don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close ALL your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open the MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install your product again

Also the 40 activations are the activations the product offers right now, you can see your own remaining activations here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakopiecfx/market

 
Thank you.
But I can install other software yours ;) too.
Just with this is problem.
I wrote about proble to Support by Service Desk.
Thank for help


